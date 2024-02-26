Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    26 Feb 2024 2:37 AM GMT
    26 Feb 2024 2:37 AM GMT

    എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​ഡി.​പി യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ ആ​റ്റു​കാ​ൽ പൊ​ങ്കാ​ല അ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    ponkala
    എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​ഡി.​പി യൂ​നി​യ​ന്‍റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടത്തിയ പൊ​ങ്കാ​ല

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​ഡി.​പി യൂ​നി​യ​ന്‍റെ ആ​റ്റു​കാ​ൽ പൊ​ങ്കാ​ല മ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വം ത​മ്മ​നാ​ഹ​ള്ളി ഗു​രു​മ​ന്ദി​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. നൂ​റു​ക​ണ​ക്കി​നാ​ളു​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത പൊ​ങ്കാ​ല​ക്ക് യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ പൊ​ങ്കാ​ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​താ​യി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സ​ത്യ​ൻ പു​ത്തൂ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

