Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഎ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​ഡി.​പി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Feb 2026 8:02 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Feb 2026 8:02 AM IST

    എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​ഡി.​പി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ പു​തി​യ ഓ​ഫി​സ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം​ചെ​യ്തു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​ഡി.​പി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ പു​തി​യ ഓ​ഫി​സ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം​ചെ​യ്തു
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​ഡി.​പി യോ​ഗം ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു യൂ​നി​യ​നു​കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള മാ​ഗു​ടി ശാ​ഖ​യു​ടെ പു​തി​യ ഓ​ഫി​സ് യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ഡ്വ. സ​ത്യ​ൻ പു​ത്തൂ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം​ചെ​യ്തു. ശാ​ഖ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് സു​ദ​ർ​ശ​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് എ​ൻ. വ​ത്സ​ൻ, ബോ​ർ​ഡ് മെം​ബ​ർ എ.​ആ​ർ. രാ​ജേ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ശാ​ഖ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി രേ​ണു​ക ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​ഡി.​പി യോ​ഗം ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ യൂ​നി​യ​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള മാ​ഗു​ടി ശാ​ഖ​യു​ടെ പു​തി​യ ഓ​ഫി​സ് യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ഡ്വ. സ​ത്യ​ൻ പു​ത്തൂ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:s.n.d.pNEW OFFICEBengaluruS.N.D.P. Union
    News Summary - S.N.D.P. Bengaluru Union inaugurated new office
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X