    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Aug 2024 2:44 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Aug 2024 2:44 AM GMT

    ‘സ്മൃ​തി​പ​ർ​വം’ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ സെ​മി​നാ​ർ

    Literary seminar,
     ഇ.​സി.​എ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ വേ​ദി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ‘സ്മൃ​തി പ​ർ​വം’ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ സെ​മി​നാ​ർ ക​വി സ​ച്ചി​ദാ​ന​ന്ദ​ൻ

    ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഈ​സ്റ്റ് ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ഇ.​സി.​എ) സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​വേ​ദി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ‘സ്മൃ​തി പ​ർ​വം’ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ സെ​മി​നാ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മ​ഹാ​ക​വി കു​മാ​ര​നാ​ശാ​ന്റെ ക​വി​ത​ക​ൾ ചൊ​ല്ലി പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് തു​ട​ക്കം കു​റി​ച്ചു.

    പ്ര​ശ​സ്ത ക​വി സ​ച്ചി​ദാ​ന​ന്ദ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​രാ​യ കെ.​വി. സ​ജ​യ്, ഡോ. ​സോ​മ​ൻ ക​ട​ലൂ​ർ, ഇ.​പി. രാ​ജ​ഗോ​പാ​ല​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ കു​മാ​ര​നാ​ശാ​ന്റെ ക​വി​ത​ക​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചും ബ​ഷീ​റി​ന്റെ നോ​വ​ലു​ക​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചും പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ ക​ലാ​സാ​ഹി​ത്യ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക സം​ഘ​ട​നാ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Literary seminar
    News Summary - 'Smritiparvam' literary seminar
