Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 3 Sep 2024 2:55 AM GMT
    date_range 3 Sep 2024 2:55 AM GMT

    വി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പു​ക​വ​ലി​ച്ചു; മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വാ​വി​നെ​തി​രെ കേ​സ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പു​ക​വ​ലി​ച്ച​തി​ന് മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വാ​വി​നെ​തി​രെ ബ​ജ്പെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു. കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് മ​ഞ്ചേ​ശ്വ​രം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മു​സ്ത​ഫ ഹു​സൈ​നെ​തി​രെ​യാ​ണ് (24) കേ​സ്. അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ഇ​ൻ​ഡി​ഗോ വി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് യു​വാ​വ് യാ​ത്ര ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. വി​മാ​നം മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ എ​ത്താ​റാ​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ ശു​ചി​മു​റി​യി​ൽ സി​ഗ​ര​റ്റ് വ​ലി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. വി​മാ​ന അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ന​ൽ​കി​യ പ​രാ​തി​യി​ലാ​ണ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്.

    Girl in a jacket

    News Summary - Smoked on the plane; Case against Malayali youth
