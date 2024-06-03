Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 3 Jun 2024 3:27 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 3 Jun 2024 3:27 AM GMT
സ്മാർട്ട് സിറ്റി നിർമിതി ഹരിത ട്രൈബ്യൂണൽ തടഞ്ഞുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Smart city construction The Harita Tribunal was stopped
ബംഗളൂരു: മംഗളൂരു സ്മാർട്ട് സിറ്റി പദ്ധതിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി നേത്രാവതിക്കരയിലെ നിർമാണ പ്രവൃത്തികൾ ചെന്നൈ മേഖല ദേശീയ ഹരിത ട്രൈബ്യൂണൽ തടഞ്ഞു.തീരദേശ സംരക്ഷണ നിയമം (സി.ആർ.സെഡ്)ലംഘിച്ചത് കണ്ടെത്തിയതിനെത്തുടർന്നാണ് നടപടി. ദേശീയ പരിസ്ഥിതി സംരക്ഷണ സംഘടന (എൻ.ഇ.സി.എഫ്) നൽകിയ പരാതിയെത്തുടർന്നാണ് ട്രൈബ്യൂണൽ ഉത്തരവ്. ഈ മാസം 24ന് ട്രൈബ്യൂണൽ മുമ്പാകെ വിശദമായ റിപ്പോർട്ട് നൽകാൻ ഉത്തരവിൽ നിർദേശിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story