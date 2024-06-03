Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    3 Jun 2024 3:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    3 Jun 2024 3:27 AM GMT

    സ്മാ​ർ​ട്ട് സി​റ്റി നി​ർ​മി​തി ഹ​രി​ത ട്രൈ​ബ്യൂ​ണ​ൽ ത​ട​ഞ്ഞു

    Mangalore Smart City Project
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സ്മാ​ർ​ട്ട് സി​റ്റി പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി നേ​ത്രാ​വ​തി​ക്ക​ര​യി​ലെ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ൾ ചെ​ന്നൈ മേ​ഖ​ല ദേ​ശീ​യ ഹ​രി​ത ട്രൈ​ബ്യൂ​ണ​ൽ ത​ട​ഞ്ഞു.തീ​ര​ദേ​ശ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ നി​യ​മം (സി.​ആ​ർ.​സെ​ഡ്)​ലം​ഘി​ച്ച​ത് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി. ദേ​ശീ​യ പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ സം​ഘ​ട​ന (എ​ൻ.​ഇ.​സി.​എ​ഫ്) ന​ൽ​കി​യ പ​രാ​തി​യെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് ട്രൈ​ബ്യൂ​ണ​ൽ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വ്. ഈ ​മാ​സം 24ന് ​ട്രൈ​ബ്യൂ​ണ​ൽ മു​മ്പാ​കെ വി​ശ​ദ​മാ​യ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ന​ൽ​കാ​ൻ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ൽ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു.


    TAGS:Harita TribunalMangalore Smart City Project
    News Summary - Smart city construction The Harita Tribunal was stopped
