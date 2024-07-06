Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    6 July 2024 2:15 AM GMT
    6 July 2024 2:15 AM GMT

    എ​സ്.​എം.​എ പ്ര​തി​മാ​സ യോ​ഗം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സു​ന്നി മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്റ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഘ​ട​കം പ്ര​തി​മാ​സ യോ​ഗ​വും അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് സ​ഹ​ദി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ​വും ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 6.30ന് ​അ​ൾ​സൂ​ർ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Bengaluru News
    News Summary - SMA monthly meeting
