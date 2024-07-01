Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 1 July 2024 3:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 July 2024 3:57 AM GMT

    ആ​റു ബ​സു​ക​ൾ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു

    Buses
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു നോ​ർ​ത്തി​ലെ ഹെ​ഗ്ഗ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി ക്രോ​സി​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട ബ​സു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഫി​റ്റ്ന​സ് ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​യി സ​ർ​വി​സ് നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ച്ച ആ​റു ബ​സു​ക​ൾ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു നോ​ർ​ത്തി​ലെ ഹെ​ഗ്ഗ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി ക്രോ​സി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല. മൂ​ന്ന് യൂ​നി​റ്റ് അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷാ സേ​ന​യെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി.

    സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ന​ഴ്സി​ങ് കോ​ള​ജി​ന് സ​മീ​പം നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട ബ​സു​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​രും പ​രാ​തി ന​ൽ​കി​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് രാ​ജ​ഗോ​പാ​ൽ ന​ഗ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത കാ​ര​ണം വ്യ​ക്ത​മ​ല്ല.

    TAGS:BusesFire
    News Summary - Six buses were burnt
