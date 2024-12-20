Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    20 Dec 2024 9:02 AM IST
    20 Dec 2024 9:02 AM IST

    എ​സ്.​ഐ.​ഒ കേ​ര​ള ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    എ​സ്.​ഐ.​ഒ കേ​ര​ള ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    ബാ​ബി​ൽ സി​ദ്ധീ​ഖി (പ്ര​സി) ഫ​ഹ​ദ് എ.​എം. (ജ​ന. സെ​ക്ര.)

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എ​സ്.​ഐ.​ഒ കേ​ര​ള ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ചാ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ന് പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഹി​റ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് ന​ട​ന്ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി ബാ​ബി​ൽ സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖി, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യാ​യി ഫ​ഹ​ദ് എ.​എം, ജോ​യ​ന്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​മാ​രാ​യി ബാ​സി​ത് അ​ൻ​വ​ർ, ആ​ദി​ൽ അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്‌, അ​ജു​വ​ദ് ജി​നാ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

