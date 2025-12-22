Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    എ​സ്.​ഐ.​ഒ കേ​ര​ള ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ചാ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ന് പു​തി​യ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം

    എ​സ്.​ഐ.​ഒ കേ​ര​ള ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ചാ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ന് പു​തി​യ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം
    ഫഹദ് ഒറ്റപ്പാലം (പ്രസിഡന്റ്‌),അജ് വദ് ജിനാൻ (സെക്രട്ടറി)

    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സ്റ്റു​ഡ​ന്റ്സ് ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി​ക് ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സേ​ഷ​ൻ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ചാ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ന് പു​തി​യ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി ഫ​ഹ​ദ് ഒ​റ്റ​പ്പാ​ല​ത്തി​നെ​യും സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യാ​യി അ​ജ് വ​ദ് ജി​നാ​നെ​യും തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഹി​റ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ മെ​മ്പേ​ഴ്‌​സ് മീ​റ്റി​ൽ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​മി​തി​യം​ഗം നി​ദാ​ൽ സി​റാ​ജ് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. മ​റ്റു ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: ബാ​ബി​ൽ സി​ദ്ധീ​ഖി (സം​ഘ​ട​ന), ആ​ദി​ൽ അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്‌ (പി.​ആ​ർ), ബാ​സി​ത്ത് അ​ൻ​വ​ർ (കാ​മ്പ​സ്). യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തെ ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി ഹി​ന്ദ് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മേ​ഖ​ല സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​മീ​ൻ എ.​പി സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

