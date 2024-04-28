Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 28 April 2024 3:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 April 2024 3:46 AM GMT

    കാ​മ​രാ​ജ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ സിം​​ഗി​ൾ ലൈ​ൻ ഉ​ട​ൻ തു​റ​ക്കും

    representaional image of kamaraj road
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കാ​മ​രാ​ജ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ ഒ​രു ദി​ശ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള വ​ഴി മേ​യ് പ​കു​തി​യോ​ടെ തു​റ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മെ​ട്രോ റെ​യി​ൽ കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ ലി​മി​റ്റ​ഡ്. ഇ​തോ​ടെ എം.​ജി റോ​ഡി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക​ബ്ബ​ൺ റോ​ഡി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് ഏ​റെ ആ​ശ്വാ​സ​മാ​വും. നി​ർ​മാ​ണം ന​ട​ന്നു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന പി​ങ്ക് ലൈ​നി​ലെ എം.​ജി റോ​ഡി​ൽ ഭൂ​​ഗ​ർ​ഭ മെ​ട്രോ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ നി​ർ​മി​ക്കാ​ൻ വേ​ണ്ടി​യാ​ണ് റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ച​ത്. ഇ​ത് എം.​ജി റോ​ഡി​ലെ ​ഗ​താ​​ഗ​ത​ക്കു​രു​ക്ക് രൂ​ക്ഷ​മാ​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsKamaraj Road
    News Summary - Single line on Kamaraj Road to open soon
