Posted Ondate_range 24 Aug 2024 2:56 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 24 Aug 2024 2:56 AM GMT
സർഗധാര ചെറുകഥാ മത്സരംtext_fields
News Summary - Short story competition
ബംഗളൂരു: സർഗധാര സാംസ്കാരിക സമിതി കർണാടകത്തിലെ എഴുത്തുകാർക്കുവേണ്ടി മലയാള ചെറുകഥാ മത്സരം നടത്തുന്നു. കൈയെഴുത്തു പ്രതി അഞ്ചു പേജിൽ കവിയാത്ത രചനകൾ ആഗസ്റ്റ് 25നുള്ളിൽ ലഭിക്കണം. ആദ്യ മൂന്ന് സ്ഥാനക്കാർക്ക് കാഷ് പ്രൈസും ബഹുമതി പത്രവും നൽകും.
കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് ഫോൺ: 9964352148. രചനകൾ അയക്കേണ്ട വിലാസം: sargadhara2017@gmail.com
