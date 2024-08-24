Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Aug 2024 2:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Aug 2024 2:56 AM GMT

    സ​ർ​ഗ​ധാ​ര ചെ​റു​ക​ഥാ മ​ത്സ​രം

    സ​ർ​ഗ​ധാ​ര ചെ​റു​ക​ഥാ മ​ത്സ​രം
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സ​ർ​ഗ​ധാ​ര സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക സ​മി​തി ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​ത്തി​ലെ എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ർ​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി മ​ല​യാ​ള ചെ​റു​ക​ഥാ മ​ത്സ​രം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു. കൈ​യെ​ഴു​ത്തു പ്ര​തി അ​ഞ്ചു പേ​ജി​ൽ ക​വി​യാ​ത്ത ര​ച​ന​ക​ൾ ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 25നു​ള്ളി​ൽ ല​ഭി​ക്ക​ണം. ആ​ദ്യ മൂ​ന്ന് സ്ഥാ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് കാ​ഷ് പ്രൈ​സും ബ​ഹു​മ​തി പ​ത്ര​വും ന​ൽ​കും.

    കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഫോ​ൺ: 9964352148. ര​ച​ന​ക​ൾ അ​യ​ക്കേ​ണ്ട വി​ലാ​സം: sargadhara2017@gmail.com

    TAGS:Sargadhara Sanskar Samithishort story competition
    News Summary - Short story competition
