Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 18 March 2024 2:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 March 2024 2:30 AM GMT

    ഷൊ​റാ​പൂ​ർ ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് മേ​യ് ഏ​ഴി​ന്

    election
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​നോ​ടൊ​പ്പം യാ​ദ്ഗി​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ഷൊ​റാ​പൂ​ർ നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ലെ ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പും മേ​യ് ഏ​ഴി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കും. ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 12ന് ​ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് വി​ജ്ഞാ​പ​നം പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ക്കു​ം. എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​താ​വ് രാ​ജ വെ​ങ്ക​ട​പ്പ നാ​യ്ക് (66) മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​ഴി​വു​വ​ന്ന​ത്.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Bangalore News
    News Summary - Shorapur by-election on May 7
