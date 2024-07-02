Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    date_range 2 July 2024 3:21 AM GMT
    date_range 2 July 2024 3:21 AM GMT

    ഭി​ന്ന​ലിം​ഗ​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ഷെ​ൽ​ട്ട​ർ ഹോം

    ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എ​ൽ.​ജി.​ബി.​ടി വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ആ​ദ്യ ഷെ​ൽ​ട്ട​ർ ഹോം ​തു​റ​ന്നു. ഭി​ന്ന​ലിം​ഗ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സ​ത്തി​നു​വേ​ണ്ടി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന റാ​ഹി എ​ന്ന സ​ന്ന​ദ്ധ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​ണ് ഷെ​ൽ​ട്ട​ർ ഹോം ​ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ​ത്. പ​ത്തോ​ളം പേ​ർ​ക്ക് ര​ണ്ടു​മാ​സം വ​രെ ഇ​വി​ടെ താ​മ​സ​മ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് റാ​ഹി എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ കെ. ​സു​ചി​ത്ര പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Shelter homeBangalore
