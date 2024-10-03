Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    3 Oct 2024 2:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    3 Oct 2024 2:34 AM GMT

    വൈ​ദ്യു​താ​ഘാ​ത​മേ​റ്റ് ആ​ടു​ക​ൾ ച​ത്തു

    വൈ​ദ്യു​താ​ഘാ​ത​മേ​റ്റ് ആ​ടു​ക​ൾ ച​ത്തു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഗ​ജേ​ന്ദ്ര​ഗ​ഡ താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ ന​രേ​ഗ​ലി​ൽ ഹെ​സ്‌​കോം വൈ​ദ്യു​താ​ഘാ​ത​മേ​റ്റ് 11 ആ​ടു​ക​ളും ഒ​രു നാ​യും ച​ത്തു. ഫാ​മി​ലേ​ക്ക് വൈ​ദ്യു​തി​ത്തൂ​ൺ ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന് വീ​ണി​ട്ടും വൈ​ദ്യു​തി വി​​ച്ഛേ​ദി​ക്കാ​തെ ഹെ​സ്‌​കോം അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​രു​ടെ അ​നാ​സ്ഥ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ന് കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​ക്ഷേ​പ​മു​ണ്ട്. ബെ​ൽ​ഗാം ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ന​വ​ല​പ്പ ഹെ​ഗ​ഡെ ആ​ടു ഫാ​മി​ന്റെ​താ​ണ് ആ​ടു​ക​ൾ. ഫാ​മി​ൽ 300 ആ​ടു​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ട​ത്തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം മേ​യ്ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newselectric shocksheep died
    News Summary - sheep died due to electric shock
