Madhyamam
    8 Feb 2025 9:38 AM IST
    ശം​സു​ൽ ഉ​ല​മ അ​റ​ബി​ക് കോ​ള​ജ് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് പി.​എം. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് ഹാ​ജി​ക്ക്

    ശം​സു​ൽ ഉ​ല​മ അ​റ​ബി​ക് കോ​ള​ജ് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് പി.​എം. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് ഹാ​ജി​ക്ക്
    പി.​എം. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് ഹാ​ജി​

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തോ​ഡാ​ർ ശം​സു​ൽ ഉ​ല​മ അ​റ​ബി​ക് കോ​ള​ജ് പ​തി​ന​ഞ്ചാ​മ​ത് വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന ശം​സു​ൽ ഉ​ല​മ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് പി.​എം. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് ഹാ​ജി​ക്ക്. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു കേ​ന്ദ്രീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് സ​മ​സ്ത​ക്കും പോ​ഷ​ക ഘ​ട​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും​വേ​ണ്ടി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന നി​സ്തു​ല സേ​വ​നം പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ചാ​ണി​ത്.

    ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന തോ​ഡാ​ർ ശം​സു​ൽ ഉ​ല​മ അ​റ​ബി​ക് കോ​ള​ജി​ന്റെ പ​തി​ന​ഞ്ചാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക സ​മാ​പ​ന സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ സ​മ​സ്ത പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ജി​ഫ്‌​രി മു​ത്തു​ക്കോ​യ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Shamsul Ulama
