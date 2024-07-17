Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    News Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 17 July 2024 1:34 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 July 2024 1:34 PM GMT

    രജനീഷ് ഗോയൽ വിരമിക്കുന്നു; പകരം ഭാര്യ ശാലിനി കർണാടക ചീഫ് സെക്രട്ടറി

    Shalini Rajneesh
    ബംഗളൂരു: കർണാടക ചീഫ് സെക്രട്ടറി സ്ഥാനത്ത് നിന്ന് രജനീഷ് ഗോയൽ ഈ മാസം 31ന് വിരമിക്കും.പകരം നിയമിതയാവുന്നത് അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ ഭാര്യ ശാലിനി രജനീഷ്.

    1989 ബാച്ച് ഐഎഎസ് കാഡറുകാരിയായ ശാലിനി നിലവിൽ അഡീഷണൽ ചീഫ് സെക്രട്ടറിയാണ്.ചീഫ് സെക്രട്ടറി സ്ഥാനത്ത് ഇവർക്ക് 2027 ജൂൺ 30 വരെ തുടരാനാവും.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:chief secretaryShalini Rajneesh
    News Summary - Shalini Rajneesh likely to become Karnataka’s next Chief Secretary
