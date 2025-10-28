Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Oct 2025 10:22 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Oct 2025 10:22 AM IST

    ലൈം​ഗി​ക പീ​ഡ​നം: പൊ​ലീ​സു​കാ​ർ​ക്ക് സ​സ്പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ

    ലൈം​ഗി​ക പീ​ഡ​നം: പൊ​ലീ​സു​കാ​ർ​ക്ക് സ​സ്പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ
    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബ്യൂ​ട്ടീ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ന​ൽ​കി​യ ലൈം​ഗി​ക കേ​സി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് പൊ​ലീ​സുകാർ​ക്ക് സ​സ്പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ. ഡി.​ജെ. ഹ​ള്ളി ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ട​ർ എ​ച്ച്.​ബി. സു​നി​ൽ, അ​സി​. എസ്.ഐ പ്ര​കാ​ശ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർക്കാ​ണ് സ​സ്പെ​ൻ​ഷൻ. കഴിഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ത​ർ​ക്ക കേ​സു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ടാ​ണ് സു​നി​ലി​​നെ പ​രി​ച​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. സൗ​ഹൃ​ദം സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ച് വി​വാ​ഹ​വാ​ഗ്ദാ​നം ന​ൽ​കി ശാ​രീ​രി​ക ബ​ന്ധം സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചു. എ.​എ​സ്.​ഐ പ്ര​കാ​ശും താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യം പ്ര​ക​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച​താ​യും യുവതി ആ​രോ​പി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:bangulurupolice crimeSexual harrasmentmetronews
    News Summary - Sexual harassment: Police officers suspended
