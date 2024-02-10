Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 4:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 4:51 AM GMT

    സ്ത്രീകൾക്കുനേരെ ലൈംഗികചേഷ്ട; മധ്യവയസ്കൻ പിടിയിൽ

    arrest
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    കാ​ഞ്ഞ​ങ്ങാ​ട്: സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നേ​രെ ലൈം​ഗി​ക ചേ​ഷ്ട​ക​ൾ കാ​ണി​ച്ച മ​ധ്യ​വ​യ​സ്ക​നെ ഹോ​സ്ദു​ർ​ഗ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    ക​ല്ലൂ​രാ​വി പ​ച്ച ഭ​ണ്ഡാ​ര​ത്തി​ന​ടു​ത്ത് റ​ഹ്മ​ത്ത് ക്വാ​ർ​ട്ടേ​ഴ്സി​ലെ കാ​ത്തി​യ​ത് കെ.​ സു​മേ​ഷി​നെ ( 53 )യാ​ണ് എ​സ്.​ഐ വി. ​പി. അ​ഖി​ലും സം​ഘ​വും അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 9.30ന് ​പ​ഴ​യ ബ​സ് സ്റ്റാ​ൻ​ഡി​ന് മു​ൻ​വ​ശ​ത്താ​ണ് സംഭവം.

