Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Sep 2024 3:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Sep 2024 3:46 AM GMT

    വി​ദേ​ശ വ​നി​ത​ക്ക് ലൈം​ഗി​ക പീ​ഡ​നം; യോ​ഗ ഗു​രു അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    വി​ദേ​ശ വ​നി​ത​ക്ക് ലൈം​ഗി​ക പീ​ഡ​നം; യോ​ഗ ഗു​രു അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ വി​ദേ​ശ വ​നി​ത​യെ ലൈം​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ചെ​ന്ന പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ യോ​ഗ ഗു​രു എ​ന്ന​റി​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന പ്ര​ദീ​പ് ഉ​ള്ളാ​ളി​നെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. 2021നും 2022​നു​മി​ട​യി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നു ത​വ​ണ​യാ​ണ് പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ യോ​ഗ ക്ലാ​സ് പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​ന്ന ത​ന്നെ ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ക്ഷ​ണി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്നും 2022ൽ ​പ​ല​ത​വ​ണ ബ​ലാ​ത്സം​ഗം ചെ​യ്ത​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് താ​ൻ ഗ​ർ​ഭി​ണി​യാ​യെ​ന്നും കാ​ലി​ഫോ​ർ​ണി​യ​യി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന യു​വ​തി പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsSexual Harassment
