Posted Ondate_range 4 Sep 2024 3:46 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 4 Sep 2024 3:46 AM GMT
വിദേശ വനിതക്ക് ലൈംഗിക പീഡനം; യോഗ ഗുരു അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
മംഗളൂരു: ചിക്കമഗളൂരുവിൽ വിദേശ വനിതയെ ലൈംഗികമായി പീഡിപ്പിച്ചെന്ന പരാതിയിൽ യോഗ ഗുരു എന്നറിയപ്പെടുന്ന പ്രദീപ് ഉള്ളാളിനെ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. 2021നും 2022നുമിടയിൽ മൂന്നു തവണയാണ് പീഡിപ്പിച്ചത്.
ഓൺലൈൻ യോഗ ക്ലാസ് പരിശീലനം നടത്തിവന്ന തന്നെ ചിക്കമഗളൂരു കേന്ദ്രത്തിലേക്ക് ക്ഷണിക്കുകയായിരുന്നെന്നും 2022ൽ പലതവണ ബലാത്സംഗം ചെയ്തതിനെ തുടർന്ന് താൻ ഗർഭിണിയായെന്നും കാലിഫോർണിയയിൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന യുവതി പരാതിയിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.
