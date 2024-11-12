Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    12 Nov 2024 2:35 AM GMT
    12 Nov 2024 2:35 AM GMT

    തെ​രു​വു​നാ​യോ​ട് ലൈം​ഗി​ക അ​തി​ക്ര​മം: യു​വാ​വി​നെ​തി​രെ കേ​സ്

    തെ​രു​വു​നാ​യോ​ട് ലൈം​ഗി​ക അ​തി​ക്ര​മം: യു​വാ​വി​നെ​തി​രെ കേ​സ്
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ജ​യ​പു​ര പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ൽ തെ​രു​വു​നാ​യെ ലൈം​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി ഉ​പ​ദ്ര​വി​​ച്ച ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ക​ട്ടി​മ​ന​യ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ ശി​വ​രാ​ജ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ (31) കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    ജ​യ​ന​ഗ​ർ ബ​സ് സ്റ്റോ​പ്പി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ മാ​സം 18ന് ​ന​ട​ന്ന അ​തി​ക്ര​മം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് പു​റ​ത്ത​റി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. ബീ​റ്റ് കോ​ൺ​സ്റ്റ​ബി​ളി​ന്റെ പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത് യു​വാ​വി​നെ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത പൊ​ലീ​സ് ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്തു​വ​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:CaseSexual Assault
