Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    29 Sep 2024 3:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Sep 2024 3:19 AM GMT

    ലൈം​ഗി​ക അ​തി​ക്ര​മ​ക്കേ​സ് പ്ര​തി​യു​ടെ ക​ട​ക്ക് തീ​വെ​ച്ചു

    ലൈം​ഗി​ക അ​തി​ക്ര​മ​ക്കേ​സ് പ്ര​തി​യു​ടെ ക​ട​ക്ക് തീ​വെ​ച്ചു
    ക​ത്തി​ച്ച ക​ട

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ലൈം​ഗി​ക അ​തി​ക്ര​മ​ക്കേ​സ് പ്ര​തി​യു​ടെ പെ​ട്ടി​ക്ക​ട വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച അ​ർ​ധ​രാ​ത്രി അ​ക്ര​മി​ക​ൾ തീ​യി​ട്ട് ന​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ വി​ട​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ലെ കു​ദ്ദു​പ്പ​ദ​വ് കെ. ​അ​ഷ്റ​ഫി​ന്റെ ക​ട​ക്കാ​ണ് തീ​യി​ട്ട​ത്.

    ക​ട​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യോ​ട് ലൈം​ഗി​ക അ​തി​ക്ര​മം കാ​ണി​ച്ചെ​ന്ന കേ​സി​ൽ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ അ​ഷ്റ​ഫ് ആ​ഴ്ച മു​മ്പ് ജാ​മ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newssexual assault case
    News Summary - Sexual assault case; defendant's house was set on fire
