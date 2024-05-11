Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    date_range 11 May 2024 2:53 AM GMT
    date_range 11 May 2024 2:53 AM GMT

    ഗേ​റ്റ് വീ​ണ് ഏ​ഴു വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​രി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    മ​ഴ​ക്ക് മു​മ്പ് ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ കാ​റ്റ് വീ​ശി​യ​താ​ണ് ​ഗേ​റ്റ് വീ​ഴാ​ൻ കാ​ര​ണം
    ഗേ​റ്റ് വീ​ണ് ഏ​ഴു വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​രി മ​രി​ച്ചു
    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: നെ​ല​മം​​ഗ​ല വ​ജ്ര​ഹ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ മു​റ്റ​ത്ത് ക​ളി​ക്ക​വെ ഇ​രു​മ്പ് ​ഗേ​റ്റ് വീ​ണ് ഏ​ഴു വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​രി മ​രി​ച്ചു. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം പെ​യ്ത മ​ഴ​ക്ക് മു​മ്പ് ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ കാ​റ്റ് വീ​ശി​യ​താ​ണ് ​ഗേ​റ്റ് വീ​ഴാ​ൻ കാ​ര​ണം. മു​ക്ക​ണ്ണ​യു​ടെ​യും ബാ​ല​മ്മ​യു​ടെ​യും മ​ക​ൾ യെ​ല്ല​മ്മ (7) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഇ​രു​വ​രും നി​ർ​മാ​ണ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:GirlDeath
