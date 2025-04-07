Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    7 April 2025 9:49 AM IST
    കഞ്ചാവുപയോഗത്തിന് ഏഴുപേരെ അറസ്റ്റു ചെയ്തു

    കഞ്ചാവുപയോഗത്തിന് ഏഴുപേരെ അറസ്റ്റു ചെയ്തു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചാ​മ​രാ​ജ്ന​ഗ​ർ ഗാ​ലി​പു​ര എ​ക്സ്റ്റ​ൻ​ഷ​നി​ലെ ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രു​ന്ന ഏ​ഴു​പേ​രെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഇ​വ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 42 ഗ്രാം ​ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ആ​വേ​ഷ്, സ​കാ​ഉ​ല്ല ശ​രീ​ഫ്, സ​യ്യി​ദ് സ​ർ​ദാ​ർ, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് മി​നാ​ജ്, മു​ബാ​റ​ക്, അ​യൂ​ബ് ഖാ​ൻ, സ​യ്യി​ദ് റു​മാ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ര​ഹ​സ്യ വി​വ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് റെ​യ്ഡ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ചാ​മ​രാ​ജ​ന​ഗ​ർ ടൗ​ൺ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

