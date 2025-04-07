Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 7 April 2025 9:49 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 April 2025 9:49 AM IST
കഞ്ചാവുപയോഗത്തിന് ഏഴുപേരെ അറസ്റ്റു ചെയ്തു
News Summary - seven arrested for consuming ganja
ബംഗളൂരു: ചാമരാജ്നഗർ ഗാലിപുര എക്സ്റ്റൻഷനിലെ തകർന്ന കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ കഞ്ചാവ് ഉപയോഗിച്ചുകൊണ്ടിരുന്ന ഏഴുപേരെ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ഇവരിൽനിന്ന് 42 ഗ്രാം കഞ്ചാവ് പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു.
മുഹമ്മദ് ആവേഷ്, സകാഉല്ല ശരീഫ്, സയ്യിദ് സർദാർ, മുഹമ്മദ് മിനാജ്, മുബാറക്, അയൂബ് ഖാൻ, സയ്യിദ് റുമാൻ എന്നിവരാണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായത്. രഹസ്യ വിവരത്തിന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിൽ പൊലീസ് റെയ്ഡ് നടത്തിയാണ് പ്രതികളെ പിടികൂടിയത്. ചാമരാജനഗർ ടൗൺ പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്തു.
