Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Jun 2024 2:36 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Jun 2024 2:37 AM GMT

    ‘ദു​ര​വ​സ്ഥ​യു​ടെ പു​ന​ർ​വാ​യ​ന’ സെ​മി​നാ​ർ 30ന്

    ‘ദു​ര​വ​സ്ഥ​യു​ടെ പു​ന​ർ​വാ​യ​ന’ സെ​മി​നാ​ർ 30ന്
    ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തി​പ്പ​സാ​ന്ദ്ര ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​മാ​സം ന​ട​ക്കാ​റു​ള്ള സെ​മി​നാ​ർ ജൂ​ൺ 30ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ‘ദു​ര​വ​സ്ഥ​യു​ടെ പു​ന​ർ​വാ​യ​ന’ എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഹോ​ളി​ക്രോ​സ് സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന സെ​മി​നാ​ർ ബി.​എ​സ്. ഉ​ണ്ണി​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും. ഡെ​ന്നി​സ് പോ​ൾ മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തും. പി. ​മോ​ഹ​ൻ​ദാ​സ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ക്കും.

    News Summary - Seminar on Dhuravastha
