Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Sep 2024 3:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Sep 2024 3:34 AM GMT

    അ​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​രു​ടെ സു​വി​ശേ​ഷം സെ​മി​നാ​ർ ഇ​ന്ന്

    അ​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​രു​ടെ സു​വി​ശേ​ഷം സെ​മി​നാ​ർ ഇ​ന്ന്
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തി​പ്പ​സാ​ന്ദ്ര ഫ്ര​ന്റ്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​തി​മാ​സ സെ​മി​നാ​ർ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലി​ന് തി​പ്പ​സാ​ന്ദ്ര ഹോ​ളി​ക്രോ​സ് സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ അ​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​രു​ടെ സു​വി​ശേ​ഷം എ​ന്ന ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന സെ​മി​നാ​ർ റൈ​റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ഫോ​റം സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് കു​നി​ങ്ങാ​ട് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും. ത​ങ്ക​ച്ച​ൻ പ​ന്ത​ളം പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കും. പി. ​മോ​ഹ​ൻ​ദാ​സ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ക്കും.

    Girl in a jacket

