Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 11 May 2025 11:23 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 May 2025 11:23 AM IST

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സു​ര​ക്ഷ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സു​ര​ക്ഷ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു : ഇ​ന്ത്യ-​പാ​ക് സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സു​ര​ക്ഷ ക്ര​മീ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷ്മ​മാ​ക്കി. വി​മാ​നം പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന സ​മ​യ​ത്തി​ന് മൂ​ന്നു മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​ർ​മു​മ്പ് വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചേ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രോ​ട് നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളി​ലും സു​ര​ക്ഷ​പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ക​ർ​ശ​ന​മാ​ക്കി. ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സു​കാ​രെ വി​ന്യ​സി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Airportmetro newsBanglore News
    News Summary - Security tightened at Bengaluru airport
