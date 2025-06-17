Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jun 2025 11:09 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jun 2025 11:09 AM IST

    മോ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രോ​പി​ച്ച് യു​വാ​വി​ന് സു​ര​ക്ഷ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ മ​ർ​ദ​നം

    മോ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രോ​പി​ച്ച് യു​വാ​വി​ന് സു​ര​ക്ഷ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ മ​ർ​ദ​നം
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ൺ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ചു​വെ​ന്നാ​രോ​പി​ച്ച് ഹാ​സ​ൻ ജി​ല്ല ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ സു​ര​ക്ഷ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ യു​വാ​വി​നെ ക്രൂ​ര​മാ​യി മ​ർ​ദി​ച്ചു. വ​ടി ഒ​ടി​യു​ന്ന​തു​വ​രെ അ​ടി തു​ട​രു​ന്ന​ത് പൊ​ലീ​സ് നോ​ക്കി നി​ന്ന​താ​യും ആ​ക്ഷേ​പം. യു​വാ​വ് നി​ല​ത്ത് വീ​ണ് നി​ല​വി​ളി​ച്ചി​ട്ടും മ​ർ​ദ​നം തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ ആ​രും ഇ​ട​പെ​ട്ടി​ല്ല. മോ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രോ​പി​ച്ച് യു​വാ​വി​ന് സു​ര​ക്ഷ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ മ​ർ​ദ​നം. സു​ര​ക്ഷ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ യു​വാ​വി​നെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​ക്ക​ക​ത്ത് പൊ​തി​രെ ത​ല്ലി റോ​ഡി​ലേ​ക്ക് ത​ള്ളി​യ ശേ​ഷ​വും മ​ർ​ദ​നം തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നും ആ​രോ​പി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Local Newstheftsmetro newsLatest NewsBanglore News
