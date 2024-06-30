Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 30 Jun 2024 1:59 AM GMT
    date_range 30 Jun 2024 1:59 AM GMT

    സെ​ക്കു​ല​ർ ഫോ​റം ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ മീ​റ്റ് ഇ​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സെ​ക്കു​ല​ർ ഫോ​റ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ‘തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ഫ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളും കാ​ണാ​പ്പു​റ​വും’ എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ മീ​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. രാ​ത്രി 8.30ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന മാ​ധ്യ​മ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നും ഐ​ഡം (എ.​ഐ.​ഡി.​എം) മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ് എ​ഡി​റ്റ​റു​മാ​യ വെ​ങ്കി​ടേ​ഷ് രാ​മ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ സം​സാ​രി​ക്കും.പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ സം​വാ​ദ സെ​ഷ​ൻ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സെ​ക്കു​ല​ർ ഫോ​റം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഫോ​ൺ: 93412 40641.

    TAGS:Bengaluru News
    News Summary - Secular Forum Online Meet on sunday
