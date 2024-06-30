Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 30 Jun 2024 1:59 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 30 Jun 2024 1:59 AM GMT
സെക്കുലർ ഫോറം ഓൺലൈൻ മീറ്റ് ഇന്ന്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Secular Forum Online Meet on sunday
ബംഗളൂരു: ബംഗളൂരു സെക്കുലർ ഫോറത്തിന്റെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ ‘തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഫലങ്ങളും കാണാപ്പുറവും’ എന്ന വിഷയത്തിൽ ഞായറാഴ്ച ഓൺലൈൻ മീറ്റ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കും. രാത്രി 8.30ന് നടക്കുന്ന പരിപാടിയിൽ മുതിർന്ന മാധ്യമ പ്രവർത്തകനും ഐഡം (എ.ഐ.ഡി.എം) മാനേജിങ് എഡിറ്ററുമായ വെങ്കിടേഷ് രാമകൃഷ്ണൻ സംസാരിക്കും.പരിപാടിയിൽ സംവാദ സെഷൻ ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് സെക്കുലർ ഫോറം അറിയിച്ചു. വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് ഫോൺ: 93412 40641.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story