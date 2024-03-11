Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമൈ​സൂ​രു​വി​ൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 11 March 2024 3:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 March 2024 3:51 AM GMT

    മൈ​സൂ​രു​വി​ൽ എ​സ്.​ഡി.​പി.​ഐ പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക നേ​താ​വ് കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മൈ​സൂ​രു​വി​ൽ എ​സ്.​ഡി.​പി.​ഐ പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക നേ​താ​വ് കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മൈ​സൂ​രു​വി​ൽ എ​സ്.​ഡി.​പി.​ഐ പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക നേ​താ​വി​നെ വെ​ട്ടി​ക്കൊ​ന്നു. മൈ​സൂ​രു കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​നി​ലെ മു​ൻ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് അം​ഗം അ​യാ​സ് പാ​ഷ​യു​ടെ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ൻ അ​ക്മ​ൽ പാ​ഷ (44) ആ​ണ് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സം കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. രാ​ജീ​വ് ന​ഗ​റി​ലെ നി​മ്ര മ​സ്ജി​ദി​നു സ​മീ​പം രാ​ത്രി 8.30ഓ​ടെ ബെ​ക്കി​ൽ​പോ​ക​വെ​യാ​ണ് ത​ട​ഞ്ഞു​നി​ർ​ത്തി ആ​ക്ര​മി​ക​ൾ കൊ​ല ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ കേ​​സെ​ടു​ത്ത ഉ​ദ​യ​ഗി​രി പൊ​ലീ​സ് സം​ശ​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​രെ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത​താ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. എ​സ്.​ഡി.​പി.​ഐ​യു​ടെ വാ​ർ​ഡ്ത​ല നേ​താ​വാ​ണ് അ​ക്മ​ൽ പാ​ഷ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:SDPIMysuruBangalore NewsRegional Leader
    News Summary - SDPI regional leader killed in Mysuru
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X