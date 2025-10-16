Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightക്രെ​യി​ൻ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Oct 2025 7:29 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Oct 2025 7:29 AM IST

    ക്രെ​യി​ൻ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച് സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ യാ​ത്രി​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    abhishek
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ഭി​ഷേ​ക്

    Listen to this Article

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തെ​ക്കാ​ട്ടെ​ക്ക് സ​മീ​പം ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത 66ൽ ​ക്രെ​യി​ൻ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച് സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യ യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. തെ​ക്കാ​ട്ടെ സി.​എം. അ​ഭി​ഷേ​ക് പൂ​ജാ​രി​യാ​ണ് (28) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    സ്റ്റോ​പ്പി​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ബ​സി​നെ മ​റി​ക​ട​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു യു​വാ​വ്. ബ​സ് അ​പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ത​മാ​യി മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു നീ​ങ്ങി​യ​തോ​ടെ ബൈ​ക്ക് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട് റോ​ഡി​ൽ വീ​ണു. ഈ ​സ​മ​യം പി​ന്നി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു വ​ന്ന ക്രെ​യി​ൻ അ​ഭി​ഷേ​കി​നെ ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു. നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ ഉ​ട​ൻ അ​ടു​ത്തു​ള്ള ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:KarnatakaDeath NewsAccident News
    News Summary - Scooter rider dies after being hit by crane
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X