Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Oct 2024 2:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Oct 2024 2:12 AM GMT

    ടി​പ്പ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: റാ​ണെ​ബെ​ന്നൂ​ർ ന​ഗ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ൽ ടി​പ്പ​ർ ലോ​റി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ യാ​ത്രി​ക​ന് ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം. നാ​ഗ​രാ​ജ് മു​ടോ​ള​മ​ഠ​മാ​ണ് (60) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഇ​ടി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തി​ൽ സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ യാ​ത്രി​ക​ന്‍റെ ശ​രീ​രം ഛിന്ന​ഭി​ന്ന​മാ​യി. ഡി​വൈ.​എ​സ്.​പി ഡോ. ​ഗി​രേ​ശ ബോ​ജ​ന്ന​വ​ർ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി.

