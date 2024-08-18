Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Aug 2024 4:04 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Aug 2024 4:04 AM GMT

    സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റി​ൽ കാ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക മ​രി​ച്ചു

    Obit news
    ഷാ​ഹി​ദ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ത്സ്യ​ബ​ന്ധ​ന തു​റ​മു​ഖ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് കാ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രി മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഉ​ള്ളാ​ൾ സോ​മേ​ശ്വ​രം ദാ​ര​ന്ത​ബ​ഗി​ലു​വി​ലെ എ. ​ഷാ​ഹി​ദ​യാ​ണ് (47) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ക​സ​ബ​യി​ൽ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ സ്കൂ​ൾ അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക​യാ​ണ്. സ്കൂ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കും വ​ഴി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​പ​ക​ടം. ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ് ഉ​ള്ളാ​ൾ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ എ.​എ​സ്.​ഐ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്. മൂ​ന്ന് മ​ക്ക​ൾ.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Obit newsScooter-car collision
