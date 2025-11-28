ശാസ്ത്ര ഗവേഷണ പരിപാടി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
28 Nov 2025 10:25 AM IST
28 Nov 2025 10:25 AM IST
ശാസ്ത്ര ഗവേഷണ പരിപാടിtext_fields
News Summary - Scientific research program
ബംഗളൂരു: യുവശാസ്ത്ര പ്രതിഭകളെ പ്രോത്സാഹിപ്പിക്കുക എന്ന ലക്ഷ്യത്തോടെ, കേന്ദ്ര ശാസ്ത്ര-വ്യവസായിക ഗവേഷണ വകുപ്പിന്റെ (ഡി.എസ്.ഐ.ആർ) അംഗീകാരം നേടിയ പ്രയോഗ സൗജന്യ ശാസ്ത്ര ഗവേഷണ പരിപാടിയിലേക്ക് അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിച്ചു.
ഒമ്പത് മുതൽ 12 വരെ ക്ലാസുകളിലെ വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് അപേക്ഷിക്കാം. ഹൈസ്കൂൾ വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് ആറ് മേഖലകളിൽ ഗവേഷണം നടത്താം. സ്ക്രീനിങ് ടെസ്റ്റുകൾ ജനുവരി 18 മുതൽ 24 വരെ ഓൺലൈനായി ഷെഡ്യൂൾ ചെയ്യും. 2026 ജനുവരി 28 മുതൽ ഫെബ്രുവരി അഞ്ച് വരെ വ്യക്തിഗത അഭിമുഖങ്ങൾ നടക്കും. അവസാന തീയതി ജനുവരി 15.
