Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 14 March 2025 9:56 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 March 2025 9:56 AM IST
സയൻഷ്യ ‘25 നാളെtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - SCIENCIA25
ബംഗളൂരു: സ്വതന്ത്ര ചിന്താ സംഘടനയായ എസ്സെൻസ് ഗ്ലോബൽ ബാംഗ്ലൂർ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന സയൻഷ്യ - 2025 ഏകദിന ശാസ്ത്ര സ്വതന്ത്ര ചിന്താ സെമിനാർ ശനിയാഴ്ച ഇ.സി.എ ഹാളിൽ നടക്കും. പ്രഫ. സി. രവിചന്ദ്രൻ, നയൻതാര പി.എസ്, പ്രീതി പരമേശ്വരൻ, ശിൽപ ഗോപിനാഥ്, സവിൻ വാസുദേവൻ, ടേഡി ഓഡ്മാൻ, അജേഷ് വയലിൽ എന്നിവർ സെമിനാറിൽ വിവിധ വിഷയങ്ങൾ അവതരിപ്പിക്കും. ഫോൺ: 9900774000.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story