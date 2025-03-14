Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightസ​യ​ൻ​ഷ്യ ‘25 നാ​ളെ
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 14 March 2025 9:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 March 2025 9:56 AM IST

    സ​യ​ൻ​ഷ്യ ‘25 നാ​ളെ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ​യ​ൻ​ഷ്യ ‘25 നാ​ളെ
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സ്വ​ത​ന്ത്ര ചി​ന്താ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​യ എ​സ്സെ​ൻ​സ് ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ​യ​ൻ​ഷ്യ - 2025 ഏ​ക​ദി​ന ശാ​സ്ത്ര സ്വ​ത​ന്ത്ര ചി​ന്താ സെ​മി​നാ​ർ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഇ.​സി.​എ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. പ്ര​ഫ. സി. ​ര​വി​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, ന​യ​ൻ​താ​ര പി.​എ​സ്, പ്രീ​തി പ​ര​മേ​ശ്വ​ര​ൻ, ശി​ൽ​പ ഗോ​പി​നാ​ഥ്, സ​വി​ൻ വാ​സു​ദേ​വ​ൻ, ടേ​ഡി ഓ​ഡ്മാ​ൻ, അ​ജേ​ഷ് വ​യ​ലി​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സെ​മി​നാ​റി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കും. ഫോ​ൺ: 9900774000.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Essence GlobalScience SeminarBangaluru News
    News Summary - SCIENCIA25
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X