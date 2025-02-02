Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Feb 2025 10:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Feb 2025 10:50 AM IST

    ശാ​സ്ത്ര ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്രോ​ത്സ​വം ഇ​ന്നു സ​മാ​പി​ക്കും

    ശാ​സ്ത്ര ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്രോ​ത്സ​വം ഇ​ന്നു സ​മാ​പി​ക്കും
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സ​യ​ൻ​സ് ഗാ​ല​റി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ദ്വി​ദി​ന ശാ​സ്ത്ര ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്രോ​ത്സ​വം ‘sci560 ഫി​ലിം ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ൽ’ ദൊം​ലൂ​രി​ലെ ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ ശാ​സ്ത്ര പാ​ര​മ്പ​ര്യ​ത്തെ പ്ര​തി​പാ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്ന സി​നി​മ​ക​ളും ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ളും വി​വി​ധ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും മേ​ള​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തും. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 11ന് ​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. ഫ​ൺ അ​റ്റ് സ​ൺ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ജൂ​ലൈ ബോ​യ്സ്, ഇ​ൻ ​സെ​ർ​ച് ഓ​ഫ് ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ് എ​ന്നീ സി​നി​മ​ക​ൾ പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Science Film Festival
