Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightസ​യ​ൻ​സ് മ​ത്സ​രം...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jan 2025 11:02 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jan 2025 11:02 AM IST

    സ​യ​ൻ​സ് മ​ത്സ​രം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ​യ​ൻ​സ് മ​ത്സ​രം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സ്പാ​ർ​ക് 2025 സ​യ​ൻ​സ്​ മേ​ള​യി​ലെ ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ സ്കൂ​ൾ സ​യ​ൻ​സ് മേ​ള​യാ​യ സ്പാ​ർ​ക് 2025 സ​മാ​പി​ച്ചു. 85 സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​യി 1500 വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ മേ​ള​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. എ​സ്.​ഇ.​എ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ ദ​ർ​ശി​ൽ (ക്ലൗ​ഡ് റെ​യി​ൻ), സു​ര​ന വി​ദ്യാ​ല​യ സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ അ​ദി​ത്രി ഗു​പ്ത (നാ​നോ, മൈ​ക്രോ പ്ലാ​സ്റ്റി​കി​ന്‍റെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണം), ഇ​ൽ​മ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ണ​ൽ സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ ഹു​ദ എ, ​ഖു​റ​ത്തു​ൽ ഐ​ൻ (പ്ല​ക്ക​ർ പ്രോ​ജ​ക്ട്) എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ദ്യ മൂ​ന്ന് സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ര​സ്ഥ​മാ​ക്കി. മേ​ള​യി​ൽ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളാ​യ സ്കൂ​ളി​ന് മൂ​ന്നു​ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ കാ​ഷ് പ്രൈ​സ് ന​ൽ​കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:science competition
    News Summary - science competition
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X