Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ഡ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 May 2025 9:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 May 2025 9:51 AM IST

    ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ഡ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്നും നാ​ളെ​യും വി​ദ്യാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​വ​ധി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ഡ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്നും നാ​ളെ​യും വി​ദ്യാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​വ​ധി
    cancel

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ എ​ല്ലാ സ്‌​കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്കും അം​ഗ​ൻ​വാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും പി.​യു കോ​ള​ജു​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ജി​ല്ല ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ മു​ല്ലൈ മു​ഹി​ല​ൻ ചൊ​വ്വ, ബു​ധ​ൻ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. മൂ​ന്ന് തീ​ര​ദേ​ശ ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളും മേ​യ് 28 വ​രെ റെ​ഡ് അ​ല​ർ​ട്ട് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:School leaveSouth karnatakametro newsBanglore News
    News Summary - Schools to remain closed today and tomorrow in south Kannada district
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X