Posted Ondate_range 1 Jun 2024 2:03 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 1 Jun 2024 2:03 AM GMT
വേനലവധി കഴിഞ്ഞ് വിദ്യാലയങ്ങൾ തുറന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - Schools open after summer vacation
മംഗളൂരു: രണ്ടു മാസത്തെ വേനലവധി കഴിഞ്ഞ് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വിദ്യാലയങ്ങൾ തുറന്നു. 2024-25 അധ്യയന വർഷത്തെ ആഹ്ലാദത്തോടെ സ്വാഗതം ചെയ്തു. നവാഗതരെ പ്രവേശനോത്സവത്തിലൂടെ വരവേറ്റു.
