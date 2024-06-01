Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Jun 2024 2:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Jun 2024 2:03 AM GMT

    വേ​ന​ല​വ​ധി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് വി​ദ്യാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​റ​ന്നു

    school reopen
    2024-25 അ​ധ്യ​യ​ന വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നോ​ത്സ​വ​ം

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ര​ണ്ടു മാ​സ​ത്തെ വേ​ന​ല​വ​ധി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വി​ദ്യാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​റ​ന്നു. 2024-25 അ​ധ്യ​യ​ന വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ആ​ഹ്ലാ​ദ​ത്തോ​ടെ സ്വാ​ഗ​തം ചെ​യ്തു. ന​വാ​ഗ​ത​രെ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ വ​ര​വേ​റ്റു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsReopenSchool
    News Summary - Schools open after summer vacation
