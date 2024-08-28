Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Aug 2024 3:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Aug 2024 3:41 AM GMT

    സ്കൂ​ൾ മേ​ൽ​ക്കൂ​ര ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    Kadaba Kundur Govt. schhol roof collapsed
    ക​ഡ​ബ കു​ണ്ടൂ​ർ ഗ​വ. സ്കൂ​ൾ മേ​ൽ​ക്കൂ​ര ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ​യി​ൽ ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ക​ഡ​ബ കു​ണ്ടൂ​ർ ഗ​വ. സ്കൂ​ൾ മേ​ൽ​ക്കൂ​ര ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ​യി​ൽ ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു​വീ​ണ് നാ​ല് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്. സം​ഭ​വം കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ ക​ളി​ക്കാ​ൻ വി​ട്ട സ​മ​യ​ത്താ​യ​തി​നാ​ൽ നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ മാ​ത്ര​മേ ക്ലാ​സി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​ള്ളൂ.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsroof collapsed
    News Summary - School roof collapsed
