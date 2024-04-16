Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 16 April 2024 4:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 April 2024 4:27 AM GMT

    മേ​യ് 29ന് സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ തു​റ​ക്കും

    school reopening
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സി​ല​ബ​സ് അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​ക്കി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ മേ​യ് 29ന് ​തു​റ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ദ​സ​റ അ​വ​ധി ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ മൂ​ന്ന് മു​ത​ൽ 20 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ്. വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ ഗു​ണ​നി​ല​വാ​രം വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി ഈ ​അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​ക വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ ആ​വി​ഷ്ക​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ വി​ദ്യാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ട് വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ വ​കു​പ്പ് ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsSchool Reopening
