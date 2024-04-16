Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 16 April 2024 4:27 AM GMT
Updated On 16 April 2024 4:27 AM GMT
News Summary - School reopens on may 29th
ബംഗളൂരു: കർണാടക സംസ്ഥാന സിലബസ് അടിസ്ഥാനമാക്കി പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന സ്കൂളുകൾ മേയ് 29ന് തുറക്കുമെന്ന് വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു. ദസറ അവധി ഒക്ടോബർ മൂന്ന് മുതൽ 20 വരെയാണ്. വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ഗുണനിലവാരം വർധിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനായി ഈ അക്കാദമിക വർഷത്തിൽ വിവിധ പദ്ധതികൾ ആവിഷ്കരിക്കാൻ വിദ്യാലയങ്ങളോട് വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വകുപ്പ് കമീഷണർ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.
