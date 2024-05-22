Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    22 May 2024 3:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 May 2024 3:40 AM GMT

    സ്കൂ​ൾ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ടി.​സി ന​ൽ​കി​യി​ല്ല; വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി ജീ​വ​നൊ​ടു​ക്കി

    സ്കൂ​ൾ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ടി.​സി ന​ൽ​കി​യി​ല്ല; വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി ജീ​വ​നൊ​ടു​ക്കി
    നി​തി​ൻ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബൈ​ന്തൂ​ർ ഗ​വ.​ഹൈ​സ്കൂ​ൾ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ടി.​സി ന​ൽ​കാ​ത്ത​തി​ൽ മ​നം​നൊ​ന്ത് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി ജീ​വ​നൊ​ടു​ക്കി. നി​തി​ൻ ആ​ചാ​രി​യാ​ണ്(16) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. എ​സ്.​എ​സ്.​എ​ൽ.​സി വി​ജ​യി​ച്ച നി​തി​ൻ ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്ഫ​ർ സ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഫി​ക്ക​റ്റി​ന് സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ചെ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ പ​രി​ഹാ​സം നേ​രി​ട്ട​താ​യി ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യാ​കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു. പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത് അ​ന്വേ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

