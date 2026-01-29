Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    date_range 29 Jan 2026 10:48 AM IST
    date_range 29 Jan 2026 10:48 AM IST

    സ്കൂ​ൾ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​വും ബി​രു​ദ​ദാ​ന​വും ന​ട​ന്നു

    സ്കൂ​ൾ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​വും ബി​രു​ദ​ദാ​ന​വും ന​ട​ന്നു
    ബേ​ഗൂ​ർ സെ​ന്‍റ് മേ​രി​സ് ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് പ​ള്ളി​യി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന ബി​രു​ദ​ദാ​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ല്‍ നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബേ​ഗൂ​ർ സെ​ന്‍റ് മേ​രി​സ് ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് പ​ള്ളി​യു​ടെ സ​ൺ‌​ഡേ സ്കൂ​ൾ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​വും വി​ദ്യാ​ര്‍ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ ബി​രു​ദ​ദാ​ന​വും ന​ട​ന്നു. പ​ള്ളി വി​കാ​രി ഫാ​ദ​ർ സ​ഖ​റി​യ മാ​ത്യു അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഹെ​ഡ് മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പീ​റ്റ​ർ സാം ​നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. പ​ള്ളി ട്ര​സ്റ്റി ബി​ജു പാ​പ്പ​ച്ച​ൻ, പ​ള്ളി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി റോ​യ് ജോ​ൺ, ബി​ന്നി വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ്, പ്രീ​തി ബി​ജു, ആ​ശ ബി​ജു, സൗ​മ്യ അ​ല​ക്സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:metroGraduation Ceremonyannual meetingBengaluru
    News Summary - School annual meeting and graduation ceremony held
