Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 22 Sep 2024 1:59 AM GMT
    date_range 22 Sep 2024 1:59 AM GMT

    നി​ർ​മാ​ണ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സ്കോ​ള​ർ​ഷി​പ്

    PG scholarship
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ബി​ൽ​ഡി​ങ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് അ​ദ​ർ ക​ൺ​സ്ട്ര​ക്ഷ​ൻ വ​ർ​ക്കേ​ഴ്സ് വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ൽ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ മ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് 2024 -25 അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​ക വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് സ്കോ​ള​ർ​ഷി​പ്പി​ന് അ​പേ​ക്ഷ ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ചു. യോ​ഗ്യ​രാ​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ https://kbocwwb.karnataka.gov.in എ​ന്ന വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റി​ൽ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത് ആ​ധാ​ർ ലി​ങ്ക് ചെ​യ്യ​ണം.

    TAGS:Construction workersscholarship
