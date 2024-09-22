Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 22 Sep 2024 1:59 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 22 Sep 2024 1:59 AM GMT
നിർമാണ തൊഴിലാളികളുടെ മക്കൾക്ക് സ്കോളർഷിപ്text_fields
News Summary - Scholarship for children of construction workers
ബംഗളൂരു: കർണാടക ബിൽഡിങ് ആൻഡ് അദർ കൺസ്ട്രക്ഷൻ വർക്കേഴ്സ് വെൽഫെയർ ബോർഡിന് കീഴിൽ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്ത അംഗങ്ങളുടെ മക്കൾക്ക് 2024 -25 അക്കാദമിക വർഷത്തിലേക്ക് സ്കോളർഷിപ്പിന് അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിച്ചു. യോഗ്യരായ വിദ്യാർഥികൾ https://kbocwwb.karnataka.gov.in എന്ന വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്ത് ആധാർ ലിങ്ക് ചെയ്യണം.
