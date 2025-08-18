Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 18 Aug 2025 11:20 AM IST
    date_range 18 Aug 2025 11:20 AM IST

    ശാ​സ്ത്ര സാ​ഹി​ത്യ വേ​ദി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    ശാ​സ്ത്ര സാ​ഹി​ത്യ വേ​ദി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    കെ.ബി. ഹു​സൈ​ൻ, പൊ​ന്ന​മ്മ ദാ​സ്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ശാ​സ്ത്ര സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​വേ​ദി അ​ടു​ത്ത മൂ​ന്നു​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. കെ.​ബി. ഹു​സൈ​ൻ (പ്ര​സി.), ഷീ​ജ റെ​നീ​ഷ് (വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി.), പൊ​ന്ന​മ്മ ദാ​സ് (സെ​ക്ര.), പി.​പി. പ്ര​ദീ​പ് (ജോ. ​സെ​ക്ര.), ടി.​വി. പ്ര​തീ​ഷ് (ട്ര​ഷ.), ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ: കെ.​ജി. ഇ​ന്ദി​ര, ആ​ർ.​വി. പി​ള്ള, ടി.​എം. ശ്രീ​ധ​ര​ൻ, സി. ​കു​ഞ്ഞ​പ്പ​ൻ, കാ​ദ​ർ മൊ​യ്തീ​ൻ, ബി.​എ​സ്. ഉ​ണ്ണി​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ, ത​ങ്ക​മ്മ സു​കു​മാ​ര​ൻ, സോ​യ കു​ട്ട​പ്പ​ൻ, ക​ൽ​പ​ന പ്ര​ദീ​പ്, അ​ന്ന​മ്മ മാ​ത്യു, സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് ക​ല്ല​ട, ശാ​ന്ത​കു​മാ​ർ എ​ല​പ്പു​ള്ളി, ഹെ​റാ​ൾ​ഡ് ലെ​നി​ൻ, നി​തി​ൻ, ര​തീ​ഷ് റാം.

