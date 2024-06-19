Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Jun 2024 3:39 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Jun 2024 3:39 AM GMT

    സ​ർ​ജാ​പു​ര ക​ര​യോ​ഗം സ്പ്രെ​ഡി​ങ് സ്‌​മൈ​ൽ​സ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    Spreading Smiles
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് സ​ർ​ജാ​പു​ര ക​ര​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും മ​ഹി​ള വി​ഭാ​ഗം സ​ര​യു​വി​ന്റെ​യും യു​വ വി​ഭാ​ഗം സൂ​ര്യ​യു​ടെ​യും ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ‘സ്പ്രെ​ഡി​ങ് സ്‌​മൈ​ൽ​സ്’ എ​ന്ന സേ​വ​ന പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി താ​യ് മ​നെ ചി​ൽ​ഡ്ര​ൻ​സ് ഹോ​മി​ലെ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​ല​ച​ര​ക്ക് സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ഠ​നോ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും കൈ​മാ​റി.

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ര​വീ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജ​യ​ശ​ങ്ക​ർ, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ അ​നീ​ഷ്, ര​വി വാ​സു​ദേ​വ​ൻ, ആ​ന​ന്ദ്, ദി​നേ​ശ്, ശ​ങ്ക​ർ, സ​ദാ​ശി​വ​ൻ, അ​രു​ൺ, ര​മേ​ഷ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

