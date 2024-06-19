Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 19 Jun 2024 3:39 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 19 Jun 2024 3:39 AM GMT
സർജാപുര കരയോഗം സ്പ്രെഡിങ് സ്മൈൽസ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Sarjapura Karayogam Organized Spreading Smiles
ബംഗളൂരു: കെ.എൻ.എസ്.എസ് സർജാപുര കരയോഗത്തിന്റെയും മഹിള വിഭാഗം സരയുവിന്റെയും യുവ വിഭാഗം സൂര്യയുടെയും ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ ‘സ്പ്രെഡിങ് സ്മൈൽസ്’ എന്ന സേവന പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമായി തായ് മനെ ചിൽഡ്രൻസ് ഹോമിലെ കുട്ടികൾക്ക് പലചരക്ക് സാധനങ്ങളും പഠനോപകരണങ്ങളും കൈമാറി.
പ്രസിഡന്റ് രവീന്ദ്രൻ നായർ, സെക്രട്ടറി ജയശങ്കർ, ട്രഷറർ അനീഷ്, രവി വാസുദേവൻ, ആനന്ദ്, ദിനേശ്, ശങ്കർ, സദാശിവൻ, അരുൺ, രമേഷ് തുടങ്ങിയവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
