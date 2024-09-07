Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Sep 2024 2:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Sep 2024 2:20 AM GMT

    സ​ർ​ഗ​ധാ​ര പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര സ​മ​ർ​പ്പ​ണം നാ​ളെ

    Vishnumangalam Kumar
    വി​ഷ്ണു​മം​ഗ​ലം കു​മാ​ർ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സ​ർ​ഗ​ധാ​ര സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക സ​മി​തി​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ഥ​മ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ പു​ര​സ്‌​കാ​ര സ​മ​ർ​പ്പ​ണം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലി​ന് ജാ​ല​ഹ​ള്ളി ക്രോ​സി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​മു​ള്ള ദീ​പ്തി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന മാ​ധ്യ​മ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നും എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​നു​മാ​യ വി​ഷ്ണു​മം​ഗ​ലം കു​മാ​റി​ന് പ്ര​ശ​സ്ത സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​കാ​ര​ൻ ച​ന്ദ്ര​ശേ​ഖ​ര​ൻ തി​ക്കോ​ടി പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം കൈ​മാ​റും. ചെ​റു​ക​ഥ മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യും.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsSargadhara Samskarika Samiti
    News Summary - Sargadhara award
