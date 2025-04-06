Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightച​ന്ദ്ര​മൗ​ലേ​ശ്വ​ര...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 6 April 2025 9:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 April 2025 9:40 AM IST

    ച​ന്ദ്ര​മൗ​ലേ​ശ്വ​ര ക്ഷേ​ത്രം സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച് സാ​റ അ​ലി​ഖാ​ൻ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ച​ന്ദ്ര​മൗ​ലേ​ശ്വ​ര ക്ഷേ​ത്രം സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച് സാ​റ അ​ലി​ഖാ​ൻ
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബോ​ളി​വു​ഡ് ന​ടി​യും ന​ട​ൻ സെ​യ്ഫ് അ​ലി ഖാ​ന്റെ മ​ക​ളു​മാ​യ സാ​റ അ​ലി ഖാ​ൻ ഹു​ബ്ബ​ള്ളി ഉ​ൻ​ക​ലി​ലെ പു​രാ​ത​ന​മാ​യ ച​ന്ദ്ര​മൗ​ലേ​ശ്വ​ര ക്ഷേ​ത്രം സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    സാ​റ ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ് സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ ചി​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ഷെ​യ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ഹം​പി​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള യാ​ത്ര​ക്കി​ടെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഹു​ബ്ബ​ള്ളി​യി​ലെ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​നം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsSara Ali Khan
    News Summary - Sara Ali Khan visits Chandramouleshwar temple
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X