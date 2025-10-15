Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 15 Oct 2025 10:46 AM IST
    സ​ഞ്ജ​യ് മോ​ഹ​ൻ ഐ.​സി.​എ​ൻ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ

    സ​ഞ്ജ​യ് മോ​ഹ​ൻ ഐ.​സി.​എ​ൻ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ
    സ​ഞ്ജ​യ് മോ​ഹ​ൻ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വി​യ​റ്റ്നാ​മി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര നാ​ചു​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി​ബി​ൽ​ഡി​ങ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ (ഐ.​സി.​എ​ൻ) ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ സ​ഞ്ജ​യ് മോ​ഹ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധാ​നം​ചെ​യ്ത് സ്വ​ർ​ണം നേ​ടി.

    കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് മ​ഹാ​ദേ​വ​പു​ര ക​ര​യോ​ഗം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് കെ. ​മോ​ഹ​ന​ന്റെ മ​ക​നും ക​ര​യോ​ഗം യു​വ​ജ​ന​വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ യു​വ​ശ​ക്തി​യു​ടെ ജോ​യ​ന്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യു​മാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:bodybuildingBengaluru Newschampion
