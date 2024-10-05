Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Oct 2024 2:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Oct 2024 2:15 AM GMT

    മ​ണ​ൽ ഖ​ന​നം: 20 തോ​ണി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു

    Sand mining
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബ​ണ്ട്വാ​ൾ റ​വ​ന്യൂ, മൈ​നി​ങ് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത മ​ണ​ൽ ഖ​ന​നം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. നേ​ത്രാ​വ​തി ന​ദി​ക്ക​ര​യി​ൽ മ​ണ​ൽ നി​റ​ച്ച 20 തോ​ണി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഖ​ന​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ട്ട തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ ഓ​ടി ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    TAGS:sand miningBengaluru Newsboats seized
    News Summary - Sand mining: 20 boats seized
