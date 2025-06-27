Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightസ​മ​സ്ത സ്ഥാ​പ​ക ദി​നം
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Jun 2025 9:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Jun 2025 9:42 AM IST

    സ​മ​സ്ത സ്ഥാ​പ​ക ദി​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ​മ​സ്ത സ്ഥാ​പ​ക ദി​നം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത്പു​ര അ​ൽ മ​ദ്റ​സ​ത്തു​ൽ ബ​ദ​രി​യ്യ​യു​ടെ കീ​ഴി​ൽ സ​മ​സ്ത കേ​ര​ള ജം​ഇ​യ്യ​തു​ല്‍ ഉ​ല​മ സ്ഥാ​പ​ക ദി​ന​മാ​ച​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത്പു​ര അ​ൽ മ​ദ്റ​സ​ത്തു​ൽ ബ​ദ​രി​യ്യ​ സ​മ​സ്ത കേ​ര​ള ജം​ഇ​യ്യ​തു​ല്‍ ഉ​ല​മ സ്ഥാ​പ​ക ദി​നം ആ​ച​രി​ച്ചു. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി വി.​കെ. നാ​സ​ർ ഹാ​ജി പ​താ​ക ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി. ഫൈ​സ​ൽ ത​ല​ശ്ശേ​രി സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. സ്വ​ദ​ർ മു​അ​ല്ലിം മ​ൻ​സൂ​ർ വാ​ഫി മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    അ​ലി ബാ​ഖ​വി ബു​ർ​ഹാ​നി പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. ജാ​സിം വാ​ഫി, സ​ഫ്‌​വാ​ൻ മൗ​ല​വി, സാ​ലിം വാ​ഫി, അ​ൻ​വ​ർ വാ​ഫി, റാ​ഷി​ദ്‌ വാ​ഫി, വാ​ഹി​ദ് വാ​ഫി, ബ​ദ്റു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ വാ​ഫി, ഫ​യാ​സ് വാ​ഫി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:SamasthaBengaluru Newsreligious gatheringsFounder's Day
    News Summary - Samastha Founder's Day
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X